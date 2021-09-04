REVV Achieves Market Cap of $64.61 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. REVV has a market cap of $64.61 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048095 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

