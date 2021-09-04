Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.08

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €82.08 ($96.56) and traded as low as €80.96 ($95.25). Rheinmetall shares last traded at €81.08 ($95.39), with a volume of 85,259 shares.

RHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.45 ($134.65).

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

