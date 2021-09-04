rhino investment partners Inc Buys 64,460 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,460 shares during the period. Heritage Commerce comprises about 1.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 100,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.