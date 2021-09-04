rhino investment partners Inc Grows Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,828 shares during the quarter. Macatawa Bank comprises approximately 2.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 1.32% of Macatawa Bank worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCBC remained flat at $$8.13 during trading hours on Friday. 35,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,081. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

