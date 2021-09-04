rhino investment partners Inc Grows Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 2.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 275,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 6,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $30.75.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

