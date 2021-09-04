rhino investment partners Inc Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares during the period. Oak Valley Bancorp makes up 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 1.32% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth $194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,055 shares of company stock worth $105,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,790. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

