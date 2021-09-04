rhino investment partners Inc Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 2.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. 4,129,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

