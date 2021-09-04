rhino investment partners Inc Has $4.53 Million Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,618 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial accounts for 2.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 2.04% of Medallion Financial worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.30 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.