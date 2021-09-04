rhino investment partners Inc Increases Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,390 shares during the period. United Security Bancshares comprises approximately 2.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 3.08% of United Security Bancshares worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,900. The company has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.