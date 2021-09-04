rhino investment partners Inc Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 293.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 3.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 605,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,516. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

