rhino investment partners Inc Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,400 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 1.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.