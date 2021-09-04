rhino investment partners Inc Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. KB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 153,804 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 94,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

