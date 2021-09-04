rhino investment partners Inc Purchases 8,600 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for approximately 6.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.11% of Comerica worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

CMA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

