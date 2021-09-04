rhino investment partners Inc Raises Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up 1.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 1.95% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEBK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

