rhino investment partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 237.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the period. PCB Bancorp makes up 3.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 2.17% of PCB Bancorp worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

