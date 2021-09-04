rhino investment partners Inc Reduces Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

rhino investment partners Inc decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,016 shares during the period. Associated Banc comprises approximately 4.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Associated Banc worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASB stock remained flat at $$20.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,839. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

