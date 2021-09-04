rhino investment partners Inc Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

rhino investment partners Inc cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Popular accounts for 2.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 315,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,751. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

