rhino investment partners Inc Sells 69,800 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,550. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

