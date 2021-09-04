RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.87

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.87 ($18.67) and traded as low as €15.84 ($18.64). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.98 ($18.80), with a volume of 1,921 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.90.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

