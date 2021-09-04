Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Encompass Health worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

