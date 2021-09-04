Rhumbline Advisers Sells 134,560 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Amcor worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

