Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,172 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after acquiring an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

