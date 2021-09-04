Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,987 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Ciena worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.