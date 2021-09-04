Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $11,782.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

