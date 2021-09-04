RigoBlock Hits Market Cap of $3.53 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $1,948.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00154148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.02 or 0.07759900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,034.61 or 1.00196545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00991854 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

