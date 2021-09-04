RING X PLATFORM Price Up 69.9% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 285,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.