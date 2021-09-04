RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in RingCentral by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. The stock had a trading volume of 769,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total transaction of $81,729.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

