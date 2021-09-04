Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

