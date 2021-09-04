Ritocoin (RITO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $368,358.27 and $567.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,632,447,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,357,794 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

