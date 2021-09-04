ROAD (ROAD) Market Cap Reaches $94,068.64

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $94,068.64 and approximately $21,461.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROAD has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

