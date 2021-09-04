Robust Token (RBT) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $37,151.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.72 or 0.00071683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,911 coins and its circulating supply is 34,461 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

