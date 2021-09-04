Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $20.45 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $20.45 or 0.00040957 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $210.26 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00798150 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.