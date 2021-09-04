Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0752

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $112,361.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00798150 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

