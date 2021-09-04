ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.93 or 0.00486353 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001177 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

