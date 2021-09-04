Rope ($ROPE) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.59 or 0.00031077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $436,625.63 and approximately $998.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.