Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

