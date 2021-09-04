Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTOXF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

