Rotten Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,090.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $476,539.98 and $1,090.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 102,592,316 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

