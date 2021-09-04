Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and $1.81 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00008125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,487,917 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

