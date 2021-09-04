Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 3,185,302 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

