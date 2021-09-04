Rubic (RBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Rubic has a market cap of $35.87 million and $2.08 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubic has traded 134.1% higher against the dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00156893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00189966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.59 or 0.07750820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.04 or 0.99820362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.00988516 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,994,300 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

