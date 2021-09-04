Rublix Market Capitalization Tops $290,397.64 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $290,397.64 and approximately $2,264.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rublix

