Ruff 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $7.71 million and $1.06 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.