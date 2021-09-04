Ruler Protocol Price Down 51.6% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00019688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $37,025.82 and approximately $148,347.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

