Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $3.98

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 81.4% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00007990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $14,884.31 and $349,753.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00162935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00189177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.78 or 0.07744817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.44 or 0.99904385 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.00989446 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

