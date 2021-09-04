Rune Tops 24 Hour Volume of $264,455.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Rune has a market cap of $7.57 million and $264,455.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for $392.41 or 0.00783831 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00154606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00187872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.82 or 0.07739880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.02 or 0.99889971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00987009 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

