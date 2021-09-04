Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.39 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $332,918.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

