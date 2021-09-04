Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 262,787 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.