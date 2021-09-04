Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 34,284 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.