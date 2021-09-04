Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 48,505 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.01 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

